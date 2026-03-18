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Josh Nass

Young Israel of New Rochelle, N.Y., which has been at the center of a coronavirus containment zone, March 2020 Credit: Young Israel.
Opinion
The resilience of New Rochelle
Despite being placed under quarantine and surrounded by New York National Guardsmen—two situations that could easily cause panic—my home community has risen to the occasion.
Mar. 24, 2020
Josh Nass