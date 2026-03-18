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Julie Fishman Rayman

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Energy diplomacy opens new chapter of independence for Greece
As the Biden administration rejoins and commits to upholding the terms of the Paris Climate Agreement, Congress should follow through on the commitments of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act signed into law in December.
Mar. 23, 2021
Julie Fishman Rayman