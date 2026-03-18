More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Julio Messer

A masked man holds an anti-Jewish sign at a protest near the Israeli consulate in New York on Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Joe Tabacca/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Effectively combating antisemitism
Decades of defensive responses have failed to halt rising anti-Jewish hatred; a proactive civic and political strategy is now required.
Feb. 18, 2026
Julio Messer
Trump Netanyahu
Opinion
The moment of truth
May. 11, 2025
Julio Messer
Palestinians Gaza
Opinion
Why Hamas may now accept the deal it previously rejected
Mar. 29, 2025
Julio Messer
Israeli Air Force Boeing 707
Opinion
Kol hakavod to the IAF
In under 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force attacked military targets in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.
Oct. 28, 2024
Julio Messer
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion International Airport on the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020. Credit: GPO.
Opinion
A strategic alliance against COVID-19
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accomplished far more than securing millions of mRNA vaccine doses.
Aug. 2, 2021
Julio Messer
Anti-Netanyahu protesters outside the Jerusalem District Court where the Israeli prime minister's trial is being held, April 25, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
A cult of personality-destruction
History may record that those who claimed Netanyahu turned the Likud Party into a “cult of personality” were the ones who benefited from a “cult of personality destruction” in order to unseat him.
Jun. 10, 2021
Julio Messer
U.S. Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson assists U.S. President Donald Trump, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the documents during the signing of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: Andrea Hanks/White House.
Opinion
Sanity in the Middle East
President Donald Trump and the leaders of several so-called “moderate Sunni countries” have finally understood three crucial points that Benjamin Netanyahu had been emphasizing for a long time.
Sep. 16, 2020
Julio Messer
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in London on Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Chaim Tzach/GPO.
Opinion
A reply to the honorable Prime Minister Boris Johnson
The major contribution of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan is the message it sends to the Palestinians that time is no longer on their side.
Jul. 14, 2020
Julio Messer
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Deputy Prime Minister Yigal Allon, 1977. Credit: Wikipedia/Government Press Office.
Opinion
The Allon Plan: Then and now
With some slight changes, President Donald Trump resuscitated the original plan for parts of the West Bank put forth by left-wing Israeli party member Yigal Allon and gave it the imprimatur of the U.S. government.
Jul. 1, 2020
Julio Messer
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press regarding the extension of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and its Jewish settlements, Sept. 10, 2019. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Daniel Pipes’s ‘Don’t annex’ advice
Until now, it had been most unusual for arguments by the president of the Middle East Forum to be so easily brushed aside.
May. 11, 2020
Julio Messer