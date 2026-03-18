More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Justine Murray

Aerial view of Syracuse University. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
Bias and bigotry on the Syracuse University campus
The message for Jewish students is clear: Shed your identity or get canceled.
Jul. 15, 2020
Justine Murray
A banner welcoming people to the American Political Science Association's annual convention. At its 2019 meeting, a group of political theorists is expected to discuss a resolution to boycott Israeli academic institutions. Credit: APSA via Facebook.
Opinion
The hypocrisy of those who seek to boycott Israel
Jan. 10, 2020
Justine Murray