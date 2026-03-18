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Karen McDonough

Newton North High School in Newton, Mass. Several pro-Israel groups contend that the Middle East curriculum in Newton public school has anti-Israel bias. Credit: Google Maps screenshot.
Opinion
Anti-Israel bias in public schools is an American problem
Promoting the boycott of the Jewish state has no place in the U.S. education system.
Feb. 6, 2019
Karen McDonough
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström addresses reporters at the U.N. Security Council, Jan. 10, 2017. Credit: U.N. Photo/Mark Garten.
Israel News
Sweden’s ‘moral superpower’ mindset shapes deteriorating ties with Israel
May. 7, 2017
Karen McDonough
The entrance to the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, N.H. Credit: ToddC4176 via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Why does America’s largest cell carrier call Israel ‘Palestine?’
Apr. 14, 2017
Karen McDonough
A Berta Bridal dress. Credit: Berta Bridal via Facebook.
Israel News
Can bridal fashionista Berta Balilti turn Israel into the dress-up nation?
Oct. 26, 2015
Karen McDonough