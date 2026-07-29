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Opinion

The anti-Israel playbook behind the rise of Melat Kiros

The 29-year-old won the Democratic primary in Colorado by exploiting Gaza while ignoring the catastrophic suffering in Tigray, the homeland of her parents.

Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks to supporters at an election night watch party in Denver after winning the Colorado primary on June 30, 2026. Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images.
Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks to supporters at an election night watch party in Denver after winning the Colorado primary on June 30, 2026. Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images.
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher, Ph.D., from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is an expert on geopolitical and security dynamics in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

Melat Kiros is a 29-year-old American lawyer and Democratic Socialist who won the Democratic primary for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District in 2026, defeating 15-term incumbent Diana DeGette. Kiros entered politics after being fired from Sidley Austin for refusing to retract an open letter she wrote on Nov. 7, 2023, criticizing the firm’s position that calls for Israel’s destruction constituted Jew-hatred.

Born in 1997 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Kiros immigrated to Colorado with her family as an infant and was raised in the Denver area. Her background is rooted in the Horn of Africa; her parents are from Tigray, northern Ethiopia, a region defined by decades of violence.

Melat Kiros used Gaza and apartheid accusations, while ignoring the catastrophic suffering in Tigray, the homeland of her own parents. Between 2020 and 2022, the Tigrayans faced a devastating war and humanitarian catastrophe marked by systemic sexual violence. An estimated 600,000 lives were lost at the hands of the Ethiopian federal government, the Amhara militia and the Eritrean army.

Kiros not only ignored the horrors in Tigray; she has cynically twisted the catastrophe into a broader political weapon against Israel, drawing false parallels with Gaza. She demands an absolute U.S. arms embargo against Israel, all while remaining silent about those who inflicted the suffering in Tigray and the wider devastation across Ethiopia.

By making unfounded accusations of apartheid, ethnic cleansing, colonialism and racism against Israel a central focus of her political activism, Kiros tapped into a pre-existing, highly organized progressive framework that views the world through a strict lens of anti-imperialism and a racial binary.

Demonizing Jews and Israel grants Democratic Socialist candidates an immediate entry into an influential left-wing coalition alongside figures like Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), the congressional mentor Kiros proudly emulates. It allows them to campaign with prominent internet personalities like Hasan Piker, who believes that Hamas is a lesser evil than Israel. Kiros has campaigned with him.

Kiros refused to call the attack antisemitism when a peaceful rally in Boulder, Colo.—held to support Jewish hostages, including women, children and the elderly kidnapped by Hamas terrorists—was targeted in a dangerous firebombing attack, claiming that she “didn’t know what was in the heart of the perpetrator. Worse still, she inverted the blame for global bigotry entirely, claiming that “the antisemitism all over the world is as a result of what is happening to the Palestinians,” effectively holding global Jewry collectively responsible.

For Kiros, demonizing Jews and Israel has become a cheap tactic to rally supporters, exploit grievances and turn ancient hatred into political capital. Criticism of Israeli government policies is a legitimate part of democratic debate; the problem arises when Israel is uniquely demonized, Jewish communities are blamed collectively, or terrorism is justified.

This framework exposes an underlying animosity beyond Israel and the Jewish communities into broader rejection of American foreign policy and, ultimately, the rationalization of terrorism. Kiros explicitly characterized the massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as “the inevitable consequence of apartheid.” When pressed by an interviewer on whether the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, were similarly an “inevitable consequence” of American foreign policy, she dodged answering before suggesting that American actions forced people to believe that violence was the only response.

Why do these politicians devote far more attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than to the catastrophic humanitarian crises affecting their own ancestral homelands?

The answer lies in a harsh reality: In today’s America, damning, cursing and demonizing Israel and the Jewish people sells. A DSA candidate cannot build a national brand, capture headlines, mobilize thousands of volunteers, raise massive small-dollar hauls or secure prime-time streams by talking about the millions of displaced, killed and starved Ethiopians, Sudanese, Somalis or Yemenis.

Kiros targets Israel because American political culture actively rewards it; highlighting the suffering of non-Arab Africans offers her absolutely no domestic political dividends.

Demonizing Jews and Israel has become a cheap tactic to rally supporters, exploit grievances and turn ancient hatred into political capital.

Her trajectory directly mirrors that of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Both escaped the war-torn Horn of Africa, yet both ignore the humanitarian crises of their native homelands. Much like Kiros, Omar remains virtually silent on the displacement, famine and human-rights catastrophes plaguing Somalia. Both women use the same anti-Israel and Jewish community playbook to build political power.

While Palestinians in Gaza face severe hardships under the brutal rule of Hamas, the human suffering in Tigray and Somalia exists on an even larger scale; still, it receives virtually no attention from Kiros or Omar, exposing them as selective defenders of human rights.

Across the ideological spectrum, hostility toward Israel and the Jewish people has become a powerful tool of political mobilization. Just as Islamist terrorist groups such as the Houthis use attacks against Israel under the banner of defending Palestine to gain legitimacy in Yemen and the Muslim world, the Democratic Socialists of America deploy a similar strategy.

This dynamic mirrors the Houthis’ strategy. Their official slogan, the Sarkha, combines calls for “Death to America!” “Death to Israel!” and a curse upon Jews with “Victory to Islam.” By pairing violent anti-Israel attacks with antisemitic rhetoric, the Houthis have used hostility to build political legitimacy and mobilize support in Yemen and beyond, while brutally oppressing the Yemeni people they claim to defend. The comparison is not one of equivalence, but of how anti-Israel rhetoric can function as a powerful political mobilization tool.

Melat Kiros’s cynical use of Palestinian in the Gaza Strip and accusations of apartheid, coupled with her antisemitic rhetoric and hostility toward Jewish communities locally and abroad, while ignoring the catastrophic suffering in Tigray, demonstrates a prioritization of political power over consistent humanitarian principles.

U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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