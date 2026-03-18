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Koen Metsu

Koen Metsu is a Belgian member of parliament.

Israeli soldiers in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near the Israeli-Gaza border, on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Opinion
A European MP bears witness to terror
Anyone who disparages Israel after Oct. 7 opens the door for another Oct. 7.
Dec. 6, 2023
Koen Metsu