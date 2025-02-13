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News   Israel News

Nobel laureates make bold peace prize offer to Trump in bid to save hostages from Hamas

Four of Israel’s most distinguished scientists, including three Nobel laureates, have appealed directly to the U.S. president, warning that time is running out.

Feb. 13, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.

Four of Israel’s most distinguished scientists, including three Nobel Prize laureates in chemistry and the president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, dispatched an urgent letter on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump, sounding the alarm about the immediate danger facing hostages who have been held captive by Hamas for almost 500 days.

The signatories include Professor Aaron Ciechanover and Professor Avram Hershko, who jointly won the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Professor Ada Yonath, recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry; and Professor David Harel, who leads the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities and received the prestigious 2007 ACM Software System Award.

“We share your deep and genuine concern for the safety and survival of the 76 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity after 495 days, and we fully support your desire to secure the immediate release of all of them—both those who still live and those who do not,” the scientists emphasized in their letter.

They reminded him of the horrific conditions in which the three latest hostages were in upon their release three days earlier as they emerged from Hamas captivity emaciated and weighing dozens of pounds lighter.

The distinguished group explained to Trump that “this unified position naturally stems from the devastating physical and psychological condition of the survivors, and the critical urgency of their situation, which has reached a point where their lives face immediate and tangible danger.

“Moreover, this issue carries profound moral implications regarding fundamental human values and collective responsibility,” they wrote

In a remarkable gesture, the scientists offered to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize should he succeed in securing the hostages’ freedom. “We wish to add that if you succeed in facilitating the swift release of all hostages, the four of us, along with several other prominent figures, would be honored to enthusiastically submit your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” they wrote.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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