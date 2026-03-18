Hodaya Busheri

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Hundreds of thousands of weapons are smuggled into Israel every year through the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using sophisticated drones and organized smuggling networks, posing what Israeli officials now define as a strategic threat.