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Hodaya Busheri

Smuggled weapons including drones. Credit: IDF Spokesman's Unit.
Feature
Inside the weapons smuggling network threatening Israel from within
Hundreds of thousands of weapons are smuggled into Israel every year through the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using sophisticated drones and organized smuggling networks, posing what Israeli officials now define as a strategic threat.
Jan. 5, 2026
Hodaya Busheri, Yotam Deshe
Yasser Abu Shabab, head of the eastern Rafah city-based Popular Forces. Credit: Popular Forces/Facebook.
Israel News
Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab killed
Hamas accused him of treason and of serving as an Israeli proxy, attacked his men and released footage showing gunmen being killed.
Dec. 4, 2025
Hodaya Busheri, Lidor Sultan
Yosef-Haim Ohana, who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival and held for 738 days in Hamas captivity, returned home on Sunday to Kiryat Malakhi. Photo by Paulina Patimer.
Israel News
Hostage survivor Yosef-Haim Ohana returns home after two years
“We have a reason to celebrate ... We need to live with great gratitude and remember that nothing is taken for granted. Keep smiling and being happy.”
Nov. 30, 2025
Hodaya Busheri