More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Former hostages gather at Western Wall for priestly blessing

The chief rabbis of Israel, the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the mayor of Jerusalem attended the ceremony.

Apr. 15, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Eliya Cohen
Eliya Cohen (left), a former hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on April 15, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon.

Tens of thousands of worshippers arrived Tuesday morning at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing ceremony held during the intermediate days of Passover.

This year’s event, organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, holds special significance with the participation of hostages released from Hamas captivity, families of those still held captive, and wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers. Among those attending was former hostage Eliya Cohen, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Feb. 22 after 505 days.

Eliya Cohen
Former hostage Eliya Cohen. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon.

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel David Yosef, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Kalman Ber, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites
Shmuel Rabinowitz, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion attended the ceremony.

The event began at 8:45 a.m. with morning prayers, followed by the first priestly blessing at 9:30. The additional prayer service started at 10:15, with the main priestly blessing taking place at 10:30.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony at 10:40 a.m., participants held a special prayer for the return of all hostages still held in Gaza, for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, for the healing of the wounded, and for peace and security across Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Lidor Sultan
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin