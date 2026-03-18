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Manuel Valls

Manuel Valls

Manuel Valls is the former prime minister of France.

The South African delegation presents its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Jan. 11, 2024. Source: X.
Opinion
I accuse
France must condemn South Africa’s political war on Israel.
Jan. 30, 2024
Manuel Valls