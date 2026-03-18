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Michael Oren

Israel parade
Opinion
A time to say ‘thank you’
Jewish history will not forget those who stood by Israel during one of its most challenging times to date.
Oct. 22, 2025
Michael Oren
Biden State of the Union Address
Opinion
Will Biden’s patience run out?
Mar. 10, 2024
Michael Oren
Birzeit University
Opinion
What will happen to Hamas?
Feb. 26, 2024
Michael Oren
Israelis watch a live screening of a court hearing on petitions against the government's amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel at a crossroads
In one direction lie chaos and conflict, and in the other, possible reconciliation and peace.
Sep. 14, 2023
Michael Oren
Biden, Netanyahu
Opinion
Biden and Netanyahu need a deal
Connect all the dots and you will get an Israel-Saudi peace ceremony on the White House lawn, But getting there won’t be easy.
Jul. 31, 2023
Michael Oren
Kamala Harris Isaac Herzog
Opinion
Herzog can put Netanyahu-Biden relations back on track
As he meets US officials, Israel’s president must ask himself: Is there anything the prime minister would be willing to accept in exchange for giving up, even partially, on the judicial reform?
Jul. 20, 2023
Michael Oren
Israeli reserve soldiers and activists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial reform in the city of Bnei Brak on March 16, 2023. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
A political overdraft that is endangering Israel
Emptying our political bank account while the situation in Judea and Samaria is escalating and Iran races towards a nuclear weapon places Israel in a dangerous situation.
Mar. 26, 2023
Michael Oren
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Column
Israel is navigating perilous diplomatic terrain in Ukraine
There are significant security and ethical pitfalls on this path.
Feb. 27, 2022
Michael Oren
Israeli army forces stationed near the border between Israel and Lebanon in the Golan Heights on July 27, 2020. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Restore Israeli deterrence now
Israel must act immediately to bolster its defense and restore deterrence because a country that hesitates to defend itself only invites greater aggression.
Nov. 18, 2020
Michael Oren
U.S. President Donald Trump with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the way to the signing of the Abraham Accords, Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: Tia Dufour/White House.
Opinion
An achievement that will be taught in diplomacy books
Credit is due to Benjamin Netanyahu and his team, who took a historic opportunity created by the Trump administration and the willingness of the Gulf states to move from covert to overt relations.
Sep. 16, 2020
Michael Oren
A picture taken from the Israeli side depicts smoke rising near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights during fights between the rebels and the Syrian army, June 25, 2017. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Opinion
A one-time opportunity for Israel in the Golan
The goal is to have more than 100,000 Israelis move ‎to the area over the next decade, thereby increasing ‎the Israeli population there by five times, and ‎establish the necessary industrial and ‎transportation infrastructure.‎
Dec. 24, 2018
Michael Oren
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