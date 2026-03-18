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Michael Teper

Michael Teper

Michael Teper, a tax accountant, is president of the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation.

Ottawa Rally
Opinion
A ‘Looney Tunes’ world for Canadian Jews
It’s time for the government to end the hypocrisy and the empty posturing.
Mar. 16, 2026
Sam Goldstein