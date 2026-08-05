Armed man charged after arrest at Trump’s LA golf club

A Downey, Calif., man arrested at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit was charged on Tuesday in a federal criminal complaint with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, was seen on July 31 walking the Rancho Palos Verdes course wearing an earpiece and filming federal agents conducting a security assessment ahead of Trump’s Tuesday appearance, according to an affidavit filed with the complaint. He returned on Sunday, told agents he worked for the State Department and was there on a security detail, and admitted having a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, who was arrested at Trump National Golf Course Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, is charged in a federal criminal complaint with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in… pic.twitter.com/oY3ISp8n6x — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 5, 2026

Deputies found a 16-round magazine of hollow-point ammunition in his pocket and seized a loaded 9 mm pistol, binoculars and a badge reading “security protection agent” from his pickup truck. A search of his home the next day turned up an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, body armor, two radio signal devices and notebooks containing “concerning statements.”

“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the president’s visit,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Taele has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in Los Angeles Superior Court, where bail was set at $250,000. He was expected to make his initial federal appearance on Wednesday.

Authorities said they have identified no credible threat to the public.

Trump headlined the Republican National Committee fundraiser as planned. He is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.