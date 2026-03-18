Morielle Lotan
Morielle Lotan is an Israeli-American who brings a decade of experience as an investor, entrepreneur and strategic advisor in energy, defense and dual-use technology. Through MILE Advisory, she works with governments, investors and technology companies to bridge Israeli deep tech capabilities with U.S. strategic priorities. Her background spans international security and nuclear weapons strategy, with published work on intelligence, behavioral economics and defense policy in peer-reviewed journals including Comparative Strategy.