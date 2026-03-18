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Morielle Lotan

Morielle Lotan

Morielle Lotan is an Israeli-American who brings a decade of experience as an investor, entrepreneur and strategic advisor in energy, defense and dual-use technology. Through MILE Advisory, she works with governments, investors and technology companies to bridge Israeli deep tech capabilities with U.S. strategic priorities. Her background spans international security and nuclear weapons strategy, with published work on intelligence, behavioral economics and defense policy in peer-reviewed journals including Comparative Strategy.

Oil Tanker in Maracaibo, Venezuela
Opinion
The axis the US just struck
For China, Venezuelan oil offered something strategically valuable: a stable supply outside the Middle East, insulated from American naval interdiction.
Jan. 5, 2026
Morielle Lotan