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Nicole Bauke

Entry sign at U.S. Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Features
A combat officer’s Passover in the sands of Kuwait
“There aren’t enough rabbis as chaplains in the military, so guys like me have to step up,” said U.S. Capt. Sanford Cohen. “This is the place—the army, the military—to do the most good ... not just for the Jews but the non-Jews.”
Apr. 14, 2019
Nicole Bauke