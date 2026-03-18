Nicole Bauke

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“There aren’t enough rabbis as chaplains in the military, so guys like me have to step up,” said U.S. Capt. Sanford Cohen. “This is the place—the army, the military—to do the most good ... not just for the Jews but the non-Jews.”