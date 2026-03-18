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Olli Heinonen

World powers and Iran in Vienna for talks discussing the Iran nuclear deal, November 2021. Source: E.U. delegation in Vienna/Twitter.
Opinion
What an improved nuclear deal with Iran should look like
We must craft a verifiable, credible, long-term agreement covering all three elements of a nuclear weapons program: production of fissile material, weaponization and means of delivery.
Apr. 3, 2023
Olli Heinonen