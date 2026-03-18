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Rabbi Enid C. Lader

Caption: Beth Israel—The West Temple in Cleveland, which has run an intergenerational b'nai mitzvah program for the past 20 years. Credit: Facebook.
Jewish Life
The ties that bind: marking 20 years of a reimagined b’nai mitzvah process
Sep. 5, 2015
Rabbi Enid C. Lader