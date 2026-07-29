Flyers stating ‘we are with you Palestine,’ bearing swastika found in Southern California community

Flyers with antisemitic messages and neo-Nazi imagery were found in the unincorporated Orange County community of Coto de Caza, Calif., Katrina Foley, vice chair of the county’s board of supervisors, stated on Tuesday.

Coto de Caza is roughly 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

One flyer read, “We are with you Palestine. A replacement by the Jews is coming for you and me,” according to a photo released by Foley’s office. The bottom of the flyer included the name “the National Social Order” with a swastika beneath it.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, according to Foley’s office.

“These hateful acts seek to intimidate, manipulate and spread fear with the goal of pitting our neighbors against one another,” Foley stated. “This weaponized division will never define Orange County.”

Joey Good, senior director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Orange County, told JNS that “neo-Nazi propaganda and the organizations that spread it should have no place in our Orange County—and that’s exactly what these flyers represent.”

“Jewish Federation of Orange County is calling on local officials to condemn this without hesitation and on law enforcement to investigate and treat it as the hate incident it is,” he said. “Silence is not an option.”