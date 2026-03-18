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Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein

Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein

Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein served as director of interfaith affairs for the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Pope Francis in Rome
Opinion
Pope Francis pillories Israel, providing a moral free pass to its existential enemies
Abetting the global campaign to demonize the Jewish state, the pontiff endangered the lives of Jews but got the Gazans no closer to “the day after.”
Jan. 15, 2025
Rabbi Abraham Cooper