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Rahel Friedman

Iraqi Jews Leaving for Palestine, Farhud
Opinion
How the term ‘Arab Jew’ distorts history and slanders Zionism
Not only are Mizrahi Jews simply not Arabs, but they are also, in fact, the embodiment of resistance to colonization. They shine as a beacon of light across the Middle East and North Africa to all oppressed and disenfranchised indigenous peoples.
Jan. 3, 2022
Rahel Friedman