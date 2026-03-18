Rebecca Sugar

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
More than culinary delicacies and close-knit families, I see in these communities something that I used to take for granted in Ashkenazi American Jewish life just a few decades ago: unapologetic pride in Israel.