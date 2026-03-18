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Rebecca Sugar

Rebecca Sugar is a freelance writer and philanthropic consultant in New York.

An illustration of the diversity, equity and inclusion acronym. Image: Dmitry Demidovich/Shutterstock
Opinion
The problem isn’t university presidents, it’s DEI
The diversity, equity and inclusion agenda endangers Jews and corrupts academia.
Dec. 14, 2023
Rebecca Sugar
Comedian Dave Chappelle in the “The Closer,” 2021. Credit: Netflix.
Opinion
Dave Chappelle was more than just funny, he was right
Nov. 15, 2022
Rebecca Sugar
Kanye West
Opinion
Why I wouldn’t sign the petition to cancel Kanye
Oct. 30, 2022
Rebecca Sugar
Chanukah Menorah
Opinion
A lost tribe and a lost holiday
“This Hanukkah will be very special,” says Hanan Singsit, “because we will celebrate it where the Maccabees prevailed. Their victory is now our victory, too.”
Nov. 26, 2021
Rebecca Sugar
Synagogue interior. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
Another year, another political lecture from the pulpit?
Rabbis in the midst of preparing social-action sermons might want to reconsider their topics.
Aug. 27, 2021
Rebecca Sugar
Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Frisch moment
Difficult as it may be, teachers are expected to say “no” to an improper request and to help students understand why using a school forum for their own political agenda is, in fact, improper.
Jun. 17, 2021
Rebecca Sugar
Members of the Ivgy family celebrate the Jewish Moroccan celebration of Mimuna in the Southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 15, 2020. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Opinion
Sephardic envy at Passover time
More than culinary delicacies and close-knit families, I see in these communities something that I used to take for granted in Ashkenazi American Jewish life just a few decades ago: unapologetic pride in Israel.
Mar. 30, 2021
Rebecca Sugar
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel with Martin Luther King Jr.
Opinion
Black-Jewish dialogue in American needs a reset
If we want our communities to truly partner again, we have to remember what made us partners in the first place—not guilt, not resentment, not the color of our skin and not even oppression.
Jan. 20, 2021
Rebecca Sugar
A college campus protest against Israel. Credit: www.hamasoncampus.org.
Opinion
After the BDS fight …
Have we made a case to Jews and pro-Israel allies on campus as to why they should support Israel once the attacks against the Jewish state become fewer and less impactful?
Dec. 18, 2020
Rebecca Sugar