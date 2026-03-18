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Rena Young

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 17, arrives for her trial in the Israeli military court at Ofer Prison. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
#HumanRightsHypocrisy
Shockingly, yet consistently, Amnesty International had four times as many tweets on Ahed Tamimi as they did on the brutal Syria chemical-weapons attacks.
Dec. 10, 2018
Rena Young
Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Opinion
The social-justice trip designed to promote hate
May. 6, 2018
Rena Young