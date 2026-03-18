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Robert Mayer

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) on Capitol Hill. Source: Jake Auchincloss/Facebook.
Opinion
A Massachusetts congressman opposes the best definition of antisemitism
Rep. Jake Auchincloss voted against essential legislation codifying the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
May. 26, 2024
Robert Mayer
Bernie Sanders
Opinion
Jewish self-determination is not a ‘nakba’
May. 17, 2023
Robert Mayer
Visitors at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem ahead of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 16, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Holocaust education fights antisemitism
May. 10, 2023
Robert Mayer
Boston protesters in support of the BDS movement on July 1, 2020. Courtesy: CAMERA.
Opinion
Attention, BDS’ers: Israeli-American community has the right to vote
We are entrepreneurs, engineers, researchers and doctors contributing to the betterment of society. And we won’t let you intimidate us.
Nov. 1, 2021
Robert Mayer