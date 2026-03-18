More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Samuel H. Solomon

The dedication of a new headstone for a fallen Jewish soldier at a World War II military cemetery. Credit: courtesy of Operation Benjamin.
Opinion
American military cemeteries come alive in memory of Jewish soldiers
How Operation Benjamin connects people with their forgotten past and Jewish identity
May. 8, 2022
Samuel H. Solomon
Demonstrators in front of the White House protesting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Credit: John Smith/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Lessons for Israel from the Afghan debacle
Sep. 20, 2021
Samuel H. Solomon
Oil Tanker
Opinion
Piracy on the high seas? Bring in the Marines!
Aug. 23, 2021
Samuel H. Solomon
People shop at the market in Ramle on Oct. 16, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
Let’s face it: You’re biased
Regarding COVID-19 and everything else, it turns out all of our decisions depend not on facts, but on feelings.
Oct. 18, 2020
Samuel H. Solomon
Members of the Palestinian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly celebrate on Nov. 29, 2012, upon the vote to upgrade Palestinian status to a nonmember observer state in the U.N. Credit: UN/Rick Bajornas.
Opinion
UN’s treatment of Israel continues to belie its lofty ideals
The U.N. General Assembly opened on Sept. 15, marking 75 years since its founding. But discourse regarding such institutions is based on the myth that they reflect a genuine commitment to human rights.
Sep. 16, 2020
Samuel H. Solomon
Samaria
Opinion
Envisioning Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria
A combination of cooperation with ‘hamulot,’ municipal autonomy for Arab areas, a vetted path to citizenship and economic prosperity makes the move viable and fair.
Jun. 22, 2020
Samuel H. Solomon
Rally in NCY
Opinion
Anti-Semitism: A global pandemic in the making
The only known protection against the virus of Jew-hatred is the sunlight of awareness combined with aggressive legal and legislative action.
Jun. 4, 2020
Samuel H. Solomon