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Samuel J. Abrams

Republican and Democratic Party logos. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Liberals, progressives, wokeness and Israel
Given the growth of woke culture and the inexorable sorting process in American political life, friends of Israel must ask themselves some tough questions.
Dec. 14, 2022
Samuel J. Abrams
A Passover seder in Mishmar David, April 15, 2022. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Opinion
Passover 2022: Are Jews still people of the book?
Apr. 18, 2022
Samuel J. Abrams