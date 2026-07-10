More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

At new Netanya surf therapy center, Israelis learn to fall and get back up

HaGal Sheli’s 12th center is already working with lone soldiers, Nova survivors and at-risk youth through sea-based therapy.

Sasha Silber
Participants in a HaGal Sheli surf therapy program during a session. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.
Participants in a HaGal Sheli surf therapy program during a session. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

NETANYA, Israel—Avi’s first surf therapy session did not begin with a wave.

It began with a question: How does the sea make you feel?

Then the 22-year-old and the others went into the water, climbed onto their boards and tried to stand. They fell, went back out and tried again.

“From the very first session I felt that I really, really wanted to succeed at this,” Avi told JNS. “I knew that I probably wouldn’t do very well the first few times, but I didn’t care.”

He remembers falling “countless times,” and enjoying even that.

“They never discouraged me from surfing or coming back because I kept telling myself that it didn’t matter whether I succeeded or not; what mattered was that I kept trying,” he said.

Avi, identified only by his first name, is one of the first participants at HaGal Sheli (My Wave)'s new surf therapy center at Onot Beach in Netanya.

The Israeli organization opened the site as its 12th center, expanding its work with at-risk populations, trauma survivors and people coping with difficult circumstances.

Among the first groups taking part are soldiers carrying the weight of service, survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre at the Nova music festival carrying the weight of that day, and at-risk youth from Netanya carrying whatever brought them to the water.

Participants in a HaGal Sheli surf therapy program during a session. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.
Participants in a HaGal Sheli surf therapy program during a session. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.

‘A world I knew nothing about’

Avi grew up in Jerusalem’s Ramat Shlomo neighborhood in an ultra-Orthodox family, studying in religious schools and yeshivahs.

At 18, he left the yeshivah world and began trying to build a life outside the framework he had always known.

“It was an extremely difficult decision because I was stepping into a world I knew nothing about, with no idea what my life would look like,” he said.

He took whatever jobs he could find, from waiting tables to carpentry, while trying to complete his high school education and figure out how to build a future.

“There was so much uncertainty, and I had to rediscover where I belonged and find people I could feel connected to,” he said.

When he arrived at HaGal Sheli’s Netanya center, he thought he was coming to learn a sport.

“I thought I was simply going to learn how to surf and take up a new sport,” he said. “But I quickly realized that it was about something much more meaningful.”

The sessions at sea, he said, gave him “a place to slow down for a moment, face my fears, build my self-confidence and meet people going through similar experiences and challenges.”

You cannot always control what happens around you, but you can learn how to cope, get back up when you fall and try again

“No one gave up after the first try,” he said of that first session. “In fact, none of us ever gave up. We just kept going out into the water, and coming back to shore, over and over.”

‘Effort and release’

The Netanya center was officially inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Netanya Mayor Avi Slama; Yaron Waksman, co-founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli; and Omer Tulchinsky, the organization’s co-founder and curriculum director.

Established in partnership with the Netanya Municipality and additional supporters, the center works with the city’s Welfare and Social Services Departments, as well as educational and therapeutic frameworks, schools, boarding schools, communities and organizations throughout Netanya.

From left: HaGal Sheli co-founder and CEO Yaron Waksman and Netanya Mayor Avi Slama at the official opening of the HaGal Sheli Netanya Surf Therapy Center. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.
From left: HaGal Sheli co-founder and CEO Yaron Waksman and Netanya Mayor Avi Slama at the official opening of the HaGal Sheli Netanya Surf Therapy Center. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.

For more than a decade, HaGal Sheli has used surfing as a therapeutic, educational and rehabilitative tool. The organization operates centers along Israel’s coastline, from north to south, as well as in San Diego, Calif.

Tulchinsky, a cognitive-behavioral therapist who formed HaGal Sheli’s educational framework, said surfing can help people coping with trauma, grief or instability because it engages “the body, mind and emotions simultaneously.”

Trauma, he said, does not live only in a person’s thoughts—it lives in the body, through hypervigilance, difficulty relaxing, altered breathing patterns and a persistent sense of threat.

“The sea creates a unique environment that constantly requires people to move between effort and release, tension and relaxation, and to find stability within uncertainty,” Tulchinsky said. “Through surfing, participants can experience and practice emotional regulation in a physical and immediate way.”

Unlike a traditional therapeutic setting, which may rely primarily on conversation, surfing gives participants a tangible experience through which to confront challenges, adapt to uncertainty and rebuild a sense of confidence and capability, he said.

The physical experience is combined with psychoeducation and therapeutic group work, allowing participants to understand what they are experiencing and recognize that they are not alone.

“This combination of physical experience, emotional understanding and a supportive community can reach people on multiple levels and provide an alternative pathway toward recovery and rehabilitation,” Tulchinsky said.

‘An additional avenue of support’

The opening of the Netanya center reflects a growing need in Israel for accessible, trauma-informed support.

“The Netanya Municipality is continually working to expand the support services available to the city’s residents, including in the areas of welfare, mental health and community resilience, from the understanding that every person deserves the opportunity to receive support and the tools to cope with life’s challenges,” Slama said.

“The opening of the HaGal Sheli Surf Therapy Center provides an additional avenue of support through the sea and surfing for people facing a variety of challenges,” he added. “I welcome this partnership.”

HaGal Sheli co-founder and curriculum director Omer Tulchinsky leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new surf therapy center in Netanya. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.
HaGal Sheli co-founder and curriculum director Omer Tulchinsky leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new surf therapy center in Netanya. Photo courtesy of HaGal Sheli.

Waksman said the Netanya center was opened out of “our belief in the power of surf therapy to transform lives.”

“Every day, we witness how the sea and surfing enable our participants to overcome challenges, rebuild their confidence and discover the strengths they already possess,” he said.

He thanked the Netanya Municipality, including its Welfare and Education Departments, for supporting the effort to expand therapeutic services for residents of Netanya and the surrounding area.

HaGal Sheli’s programs are built around its SEAstem model, which the organization says serves as the professional foundation for its work and has been validated through research and evaluation showing improvements in participants’ quality of life and overall life satisfaction.

For Avi, the lesson from the water was direct.

“Through surfing, I learned that you cannot always control what happens around you, but you can learn how to cope, get back up when you fall and try again,” he said.

“The most meaningful thing I gained was the realization that I have strengths within me that I never knew existed,” he added, “and that even when everything feels turbulent, uncertain and complicated, I am capable of facing challenges, moving forward and building my own path.”

He is still, by his own telling, learning how to fall.

Israeli Society Health
Sasha Silber
Sasha Silber Sasha Silber
Sasha Silber is the homepage editor at JNS. She also serves as digital content editor and writes news and feature stories.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Self-described Nazi in Pennsylvania indicted for threat to kill Congress member
The lawmaker is identified in court filings as “Victim 1,” whose identity is “known to the grand jury.”
July 9, 2026
New Israel Fund Daniel Sokatch
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: House panels probe New Israel Fund over claims of illegal electioneering
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS that it appears the progressive group engaged in “obvious electioneering” to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
July 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF Near Lebanon
World News
Israel, Lebanon move to implementation phase of framework agreement, US official says
The U.S.-brokered agreement calls for pilot zones in Southern Lebanon where Hezbollah forces would be removed and the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume control ahead of an Israeli withdrawal.
July 9, 2026
Harley Finkelstein, president and CEO of Shopify, at Business of Fashion VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, England, Nov. 30, 2022. Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for BoF.
U.S. News
Shopify president interrupted by anti-Israel protester at Startupfest in Montreal
“The room booed him down and cheered as he was walked out,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify. “I’m grateful for that. Hate got escorted out. We got right back to building.”
July 9, 2026
Trump Erdogan Turkey
U.S. News
Trump, Netanyahu hold phone call to discuss Turkey, Gulf tensions
The Israeli premier “raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his people against the existence of the state of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel’s borders,” read a statement from Netanyahu’s office.
July 9, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu Vance
U.S. News
Democratic Majority for Israel president questions Vance’s reliability as Iran negotiator
Brian Romick said that as lead negotiator with Iran, U.S. Vice President JD Vance “cannot be lashing out at Israel critics of the Iran deal he is trying to promote.”
July 9, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s ‘medical malpractice’
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Are the Democrats to become America’s anti-Israel party?
Jonathan S. Tobin