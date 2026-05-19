More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Herzog hosts Israel’s Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan in Jerusalem

Israeli singer says the national unity he felt during the contest in Vienna made his “soul come back home.”

May 19, 2026
Sasha Silber
From left: dancer Yasmin Hacmoun, Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and dancers Eden Zino and Daniel Ben Avraham at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
1 of 5
From left: dancer Yasmin Hacmoun, Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and dancers Eden Zino and Daniel Ben Avraham at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan pose with members of the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
2 of 5
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan pose with members of the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosts Noam Bettan, Israel’s representative and runner-up at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
3 of 5
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosts Noam Bettan, Israel’s representative and runner-up at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan are greeted by the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
4 of 5
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan are greeted by the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Noam Bettan to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
5 of 5
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Noam Bettan to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
From left: dancer Yasmin Hacmoun, Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and dancers Eden Zino and Daniel Ben Avraham at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan pose with members of the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosts Noam Bettan, Israel’s representative and runner-up at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan are greeted by the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Noam Bettan to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
From left: dancer Yasmin Hacmoun, Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and dancers Eden Zino and Daniel Ben Avraham at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan pose with members of the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosts Noam Bettan, Israel’s representative and runner-up at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Noam Bettan are greeted by the IDF Orchestra at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Noam Bettan to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted Noam Bettan, Israel’s runner-up representative at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday, praising him for bringing pride to the Jewish state amid international hostility.

Bettan was joined at the meeting by a delegation from the Israeli broadcaster Kan, led by CEO Golan Yochpaz. The event was conducted in Hebrew.

“The people of Israel love you very much, and when you ended your performance at Eurovision with ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ you moved all of our hearts,” Herzog told Bettan. “You brought great joy and pride to the people of Israel, and stood courageously in the face of waves of hatred and hostility. You brought Israel’s name into almost every home in the world, and I commend you for that.”

Bettan finished second in Saturday night’s final in Vienna with “Michelle,” a trilingual ballad in English, French and Hebrew, behind Bulgaria’s DARA. Australia’s Delta Goodrem placed third. His performance drew strong public support despite anti-Israel protests, boycott calls and heckling inside the arena.

“It is a great honor for me to be at the President’s Residence today, to meet the president of the State of Israel and to receive this embrace and appreciation after this moving journey,” Bettan said. “Thank you to everyone who supported, voted and sent love throughout the entire journey. I felt the embrace of the people of Israel at every moment, and it gave me tremendous strength to step onto the stage and give it my all.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks with Noam Bettan during a reception at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks with Noam Bettan during a reception at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.

In one of the more emotional moments of the meeting, Bettan said he was grateful to have served, even briefly, as a conduit for the love and unity he felt from the Israeli public.

“I am happy and proud of the privilege to be a channel for this,” he said, noting that the sense of unity reminded him of “difficult moments” the country had endured and made him feel, on a personal level, that “my soul was coming back home.”

He added, “I hope this unity will continue tomorrow, and a year from now, and 50 years from now, and into the distant future that awaits our country, God willing.”

Bettan also urged Israelis to carry that unity into daily life, including ordinary moments “in traffic jams, lines at the post office and the supermarket.”

“Precisely in those moments, to manage to be kinder to one another,” he said, adding that even when people fall short, they should try to judge one another favorably and “be better to one another and to our neighbors.”

Yochpaz said Bettan’s performance brought “the Israeli spirit and culture, in all their beauty and power, to the forefront of the world’s biggest stage.”

“There were many challenges that almost prevented us from being at Eurovision this year,” he said, crediting the work of Kan, Herzog and others who fought to ensure Israel’s participation. “We succeeded in taking the stage and sending such a talented representative who did the job brilliantly.”

Israel received 343 points overall, including 220 from the public vote, after a contest marked by boycotts from Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands over Israel’s participation. The result marked Israel’s second consecutive runner-up finish at Eurovision.

Asked about his next chapter, Bettan said he felt “100%” in his calling and planned to release new music and perform live.

“What brought me to this point was being who I am, being authentic and genuine,” he said. “That’s how the music will be too.”

Arts and Entertainment
Sasha Silber
Sasha Silber Sasha Silber
Sasha Silber is the homepage editor at JNS, where she also reports and writes feature stories.
EXPLORE JNS
A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter is refueled during a routine patrol over regional waters in the Middle East, May 2026. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
WATCH: CENTCOM enforces Iran naval blockade, 85 ships turned around
Washington launched the maritime operation on April 13.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 769th Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF dismantles Hezbollah anti-tank-weapons storage site
The Israel Defense Forces said troops of the 769th Brigade, backed by the air force, carried out the operation at sites in Southern Lebanon.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Flotilla activists rejoice after being detained by Israeli Navy
“So far, no aid has been found on their boats,” the Foreign Ministry said.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
At the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, chefs prepared a special Shavuot collection of five cheesecakes ahead of Shavuot, May 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Feature
Jerusalem cheesecake crawl offers sweet taste of Shavuot traditions
From Basque-style creations to classic Israeli dairy cakes, a seven-stop tasting tour showcased the capital’s growing cheesecake culture ahead of the holiday.
May 19, 2026
Sharon Altshul
King Charles greets local residents in the North London neighborhood of Golders Green, following a visit to Jewish Care, a health- and social-care charity, on May 14, 2026. Photo by Richard Pohle-WPA POOL/Getty Images.
Jewish Life
UK launches Jewish Culture Month
“This is a time to celebrate Britain’s Jewish community and its contribution to our shared story,” said Communities Secretary Steve Reed.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli sculptor Belu-Simion Fainaru (left) with German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer at the Israeli pavilion of the Venice Biennale art show in Italy on May 15, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the German Ministry of State for Culture and Media.
Israel News
German minister visits Israeli Venice Biennale pavilion
Wolfram Weimer, who punished culture bosses for anti-Israel displays in the Federal Republic, denounces “antisemitic” boycott attempts in Italy.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Social media drums up misinformation by the misinformed
Moshe Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Shabbat and 250 years of a nation of faith and liberty
Jonathan S. Tobin