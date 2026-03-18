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Scott McGrath

Scott McGrath

Scott McGrath is the chief development officer at American Friends of Bar-Ilan University.

Ziv and Gali Berman
Opinion
A tale of light and love
This Passover, we must tell the modern-day story of the captives and work for their release.
Apr. 18, 2025
Scott McGrath