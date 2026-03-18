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Shadi Khalloul

Shadi Khalloul

Shadi Khalloul is the founder and chairman of the Israeli Christian Aramean Association.

Shadi Khalloul, Aramaic
Opinion
Christian Zionism over Christian Arabism
Christians in the Middle East have lived as second-class citizens, with constant discrimination and the looming threat of violence in the best-case scenario.
Feb. 4, 2026
Shadi Khalloul