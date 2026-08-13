South Carolina Senator Darline Graham ‘doubles down’ on support for Israel, her office says

Sen. Darline Graham (R-S.C.), whom South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed to replace her late brother, Lindsey Graham, said on Thursday that she is backing measures that continue her brother’s longstanding support for the Jewish state.

“I stand with Israel,” Graham stated. “These bills will help solidify the critical relationship between our two countries.”

“I truly believe we have a moral and religious duty to stand with the Jewish people and the nation of Israel to guard against those who seek to destroy them,” she stated.

The measures include the U.S.-Israel FUTURES Act, which would support joint research while advancing shared defense priorities, and the Jewish American Security Act, which would provide the U.S. Department of Education with “supplemental tools to combat rising antisemitism in academic institutions and on campuses across the country, and helps secure Jewish communities and places of worship.”

Graham also backed the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act of 2025, which would expand U.S. sanctions “on foreign individuals facilitating the sale or transportation of Iranian oil,” and the Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom, and Accountability Act of 2026, which would increase funding to ensure internet access for the Iranian people.

Graham will face Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) in a Republican primary runoff for the Senate on Aug. 25, since neither received at least 50% of the vote in the Aug. 11 primary.