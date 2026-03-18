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Shanna Fuld

A Betar protest in support of Israel in Washington, D.C. Credit: Courtesy of World Betar.
Features
Fight or flight? Betar calls for mass Jewish exodus to Israel
“The Diaspora is no longer safe for Jews,” says Yigal Brand, the CEO of World Betar. “Either fight back with Betar or claim your free one-way flight home to Israel.”
Apr. 25, 2025
Shanna Fuld