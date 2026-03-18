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Stella Linson

Stella Linson

Stella Linson is a British-Israeli mother of two who lives in Bucks County, Pa.

Child, School Student, Classroom
Opinion
Teaching hatred of Israel in Hebrew school
There is only one “Palestinian Perspective” espoused by Palestinians and their leaders—that the Jewish state be destroyed. We should not be teaching our kids to empathize with that.
Oct. 30, 2025
Stella Linson