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Steven Stalinsky

Pro-Palestinian Protest at JNF Conference in Denver
Opinion
Ask Hamas: ‘From the river to the sea’ is a call for the destruction of Israel
For Hamas and other jihadi groups, the phrase is an ideology and way of life.
Dec. 6, 2023
Steven Stalinsky
A quote by Dwight D. Eisenhower on the exterior of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, located south of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2010. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Goebbels would have ‘liked’ today’s social media
Apr. 16, 2020
Steven Stalinsky
A memorial stone at the site of an old Jewish synagogue in the French city of Strasbourg was vandalized, following the Feb. 19, 2019 discovery of swastikas on 80 gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, also near the border with Germany, March 2019. Credit: EJP.
Opinion
What Trump needs to do to fight anti-Semitism: Create new US office to document and combat it
Mar. 21, 2019
Steven Stalinsky