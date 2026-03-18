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Stuart Hershkowitz

A haredi woman works in a robotics lab at the Jerusalem College of Technology. Credit: Jerusalem College of Technology.
Opinion
How the Israeli economy can remain strong amid Omicron uncertainty
The country must do everything in its power to keep its university campuses open and running.
Jan. 12, 2022
Stuart Hershkowitz
The Jerusalem offices of Intel, Nov. 14, 2009. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Haredim and high-tech: Beyond the numbers
Aug. 13, 2020
Stuart Hershkowitz