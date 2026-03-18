Susan B. Tuchman

If perpetrators of anti-Semitism are punished for their actions, the rest of the university community would get the message that if you harass and discriminate against students because of their Jewish identity, then you will bear the consequences.
At the Israel celebration, the president of Students for Justice in Palestine at New York University said, “We’re not going to let them stand by and support Zionism. Our point is to make being Zionist uncomfortable on the NYU campus.”
With an accurate and widely used definition of anti-Semitism as a helpful guide, the Office for Civil Rights should live up to its mandate of protecting Jewish students from harassment and discrimination.