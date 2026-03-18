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Susan B. Tuchman

Susan B. Tuchman

Susan B. Tuchman is the director of the Zionist Organization of America’s Center for Law and Justice.

Student Center at the University of California, Irvine
Opinion
Title VI protects Jewish students because of a ZOA case 21 years ago
From desegregation to disability rights, transformative change in America has often occurred through litigation.
Jul. 21, 2025
Morton A. Klein
Pro-Palestinian Rally at Rutgers University
Opinion
Jewish students need and deserve stronger action from their government
Jan. 16, 2025
Morton A. Klein
Street Signs NYC
Opinion
Broadway Cares cares about Gaza, but not Israel
Feb. 19, 2024
Morton A. Klein
Ethnic Studies, California
Opinion
California Appropriations Committee must reject the ethnic-studies bill
It will encourage hatred of Jews and Israel, which graduating high school students might bring to college campuses and beyond.
Aug. 24, 2021
Susan B. Tuchman
A view of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood, Feb. 24, 2018. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Trump administration ends injustice over US passports
It is gratifying that Americans can finally identify the fact that Jerusalem, Israel, is their birthplace.
Oct. 30, 2020
Susan B. Tuchman
UCLA
Opinion
College leaders: It’s time to stop Jew-hatred on campus
If perpetrators of anti-Semitism are punished for their actions, the rest of the university community would get the message that if you harass and discriminate against students because of their Jewish identity, then you will bear the consequences.
Aug. 26, 2020
Susan B. Tuchman
Bari Weiss
Opinion
ZOA announces hotline for journalists fighting anti-Semitism and Israel-bashing
The “New York Times” and other media outlets must change their culture of intolerance and hostility for views that do not fit their desired narrative.
Jul. 24, 2020
Susan B. Tuchman
The erection of an “Apartheid Wall” on the University of Minnesota campus. Source: University of Minnesota Students for Justice in Palestine via Facebook.
Opinion
Trump’s measure to fight campus anti-Semitism should be applauded, not disparaged
The executive order will now federally serve to protect Jewish students on university campuses—an effort the Zionist Organization of America has long championed.
Dec. 19, 2019
Susan B. Tuchman
New York University’s campus in Greenwich Village. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Wake up, NYU! Stop tolerating anti-Semitism, or you’ll lose students and support
At the Israel celebration, the president of Students for Justice in Palestine at New York University said, “We’re not going to let them stand by and support Zionism. Our point is to make being Zionist uncomfortable on the NYU campus.”
May. 9, 2019
Susan B. Tuchman
U.S. State Department Truman Building. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
State Department sells out US terror victims (again)
If the P.A. is truly committed to achieving peace, then it will agree to be held to account for any terrorist crimes committed against an American citizen for which the P.A. was allegedly responsible.
Dec. 7, 2018
Susan B. Tuchman
Rutgers University
Opinion
US government’s important new stand against campus anti-Semitism
With an accurate and widely used definition of anti-Semitism as a helpful guide, the Office for Civil Rights should live up to its mandate of protecting Jewish students from harassment and discrimination.
Sep. 21, 2018
Susan B. Tuchman
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