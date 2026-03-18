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Udi Lebel

A security guard stands in the empty Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on April 19, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Are there now memory communities in Holocaust discourse?
The controversy around the identity of Yad Vashem’s directorate chairman seems to suggest that Holocaust discourse is now deteriorating into polemical argument.
Jan. 14, 2021
Udi Lebel