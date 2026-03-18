More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Yael Bassali

Yael Bassali

Yael Bassali, from Long Island, N.Y., is a junior at Baruch College in New York City.

Startup Business
Opinion
American college students need an Israel reality check
We need opportunities that invite students to engage with Israel as a living, breathing startup nation—full of contradictions, yes, but also full of promise.
Oct. 22, 2025
Yael Bassali