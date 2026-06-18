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Grossi says UN nuclear watchdog to oversee details of final Iran agreement

The subject of Tehran’s nuclear project was deferred to further negotiations after Iran and the U.S. signed an initial memorandum of understanding.

JNS Staff
Head of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi addresses a press conference in Vienna, Austria on June 8, 2026. Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images.
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi addresses a press conference in Vienna, Austria on June 8, 2026. Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

It is up to the International Atomic Energy Agency to flesh out the details of the final agreement regarding Iran’s nuclear project, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, told reporters in Geneva on Thursday.

“It is good that the memorandum is there. Now the technical work starts,” Reuters quoted Grossi as saying.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a 14-point interim agreement with the Iranian regime to halt hostilities in the Middle East, extending the ceasefire by 60 days to enable both sides to negotiate further for a final agreement.

“Now it is for us to sit down with our American and Iranian colleagues and ⁠start formulating concrete steps that will have to be taken,” Grossi continued.

He described the current situation as a chance that needs to be seized, Reuters reported.

“The fact that they [Washington and Tehran] are mentioning that this will be under the supervision and control of the ⁠IAEA is very important, because in our conversation, what we are going to be doing is defining what we need to see, what we need to access,” Grossi said.

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