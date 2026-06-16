Juda Honickman

“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
The son of a Washington state Human Rights Commission member told JNS that his father apologized soon after the 2025 to the state governor but admitted that his father hasn’t said publicly that he is sorry.
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
The son of a Washington state Human Rights Commission member told JNS that his father apologized soon after the 2025 to the state governor but admitted that his father hasn’t said publicly that he is sorry.