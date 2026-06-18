Switzerland: US, Iran to begin talks on final treaty Friday

Talks on a final agreement between the United States and Iran are scheduled to take place on Friday at the Bürgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland, the Swiss government said.

“Switzerland welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran yesterday by both countries at the highest level,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. “The signing is an important step toward de-escalation in the region.

“Currently, the plan remains for the United States and Iran, along with the mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at the Bürgenstock for initial negotiations on the implementation of the agreement. No further information can be provided at this time regarding the agenda and details of this meeting,” the ministry said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian regime at the Palace of Versailles, where he dined with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit.

“While the next 60 days will present challenges as important details are worked out, signing was a great step forward for America and, indeed, the world,” said Susie Wiles, chief of staff to the U.S. president.