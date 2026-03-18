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Yair Gabbay

Euros. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
The solution to delegitimization begins in Israel
The time has come to change tactics. Instead of trying to limit the incomes of radical left-wing organizations with foreign funding, we should be preventing their expenditures for this sabotage activity.
Mar. 7, 2021
Yair Gabbay
The Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Hamatos. Credit: Avishai ka via Hebrew Wikipedia.
Opinion
Now is the time to establish facts on the ground in Israel’s eternal capital city
Nov. 10, 2020
Yair Gabbay