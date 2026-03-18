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Yehuda Kapach

Yehuda Kapach is the Southern Region Coordinator for the Regavim Movement.

An unrecognized Bedouin village in the Negev Desert, Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90.
Opinion
The countdown begins: Israel’s deadline for illegal Bedouin villages
The government promises a policy shift that may finally pave the way for resolving this complex issue and preserving the Negev for the future.
Jul. 27, 2025
Yehuda Kapach
An unrecognized Bedouin village in the Negev Desert, Nov. 21, 2024. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90.
Analysis
Why Bedouin settlements in the Negev are ghost towns
May. 9, 2025
Yehuda Kapach