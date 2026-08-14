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Moroccanoil will not renew Eurovision sponsorship

The Israeli-founded hair-care brand’s decision comes a day after the European Broadcasting Union announced new rules restricting which countries can host the contest.

Israeli singer Noam Bettan, representing Israel with the song 'Michelle', surrounded by security, poses for photographers on the turquoise carpet for the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the City Hall Square in Vienna, Austria, on May 10, 2026. Credit: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images.
Israeli singer Noam Bettan, representing Israel with the song ‘Michelle’, surrounded by security, poses for photographers on the turquoise carpet for the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the City Hall Square in Vienna, Austria, on May 10, 2026. Credit: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli-founded hair-care brand Moroccanoil will not renew its sponsorship of the Eurovision Song Contest after the end of its six-year contract, according to the European Broadcasting Union.

The decision came one day after the EBU announced new rules for the 2027 contest that bar a winning country from hosting “if an armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation or any other situation materially affects the security, safety or stability of their state or immediate region.” The rules also allow the EBU to select another broadcaster to host the contest if the winning country is deemed ineligible. (JNS sought comment from Moroccanoil.)

The EBU told The New York Times that “Moroccanoil has decided not to renew its sponsorship of the Eurovision Song Contest after six successful editions.”

“We have greatly appreciated the collaboration over the past few years and are grateful for their support of the song contest,” the EBU stated. “We wish Moroccanoil much success in the future.”

Moroccanoil, founded by Israeli brothers Mike and Erik Sabag, who began developing and selling argan-oil hair products in the Tel Aviv area in 2003. Carmen and Ofer Tal, of Montreal, later acquired North American distribution rights and purchased the company in 2008.

Moroccanoil became Eurovision’s presenting partner in 2021 after the song contest was held in Tel Aviv in 2019. Though the sponsorship deal was meant to expire in 2025, it was extended after the 2020 song contest was canceled due to COVID-19.

The partnership also became closely associated with Eurovision’s “Turquoise Carpet,” which replaced the traditional red carpet in 2021 and has continued in subsequent contests. The carpet’s color was chosen to match Moroccanoil’s branding.

It remains unclear whether Eurovision will return to a red carpet for the 2027 contest, which will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

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