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Yoseph Haddad

A burned-out car in Lod, following a night of heavy rioting in the city, May 12, 2021. Israeli Arab rioters torched synagogues and vehicles throughout the city, with Israeli police having to evacuate Jewish families, May 12, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Opinion
The rioters do not represent all Israeli Arabs
The violent Arab rioters taking to the streets to hurt Jews have mostly harmed the Arab public in Israel.
May. 12, 2021
Yoseph Haddad
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hosts policewomen from the Arab sector at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on June 20, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
What apartheid?
Jan. 17, 2021
Yoseph Haddad
Arab Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in the town of Beit Safafa during the elections for the 20th Knesset, March 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
By creating a genuine partnership, the Israeli right can attract Arab voters
Jan. 5, 2021
Yoseph Haddad