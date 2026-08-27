More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

No vote for genocide liars

Politicians who promote misinformation against Jews and Israel are either ignorant or malicious.

James Sinkinson
Genocide, Facts Chart
Chart showing the claim of genocide versus facts. Credit: Courtesy.
James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson is the president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), an organization dedicated to researching Middle East developments and exposing false propaganda that could harm U.S. interests.
(Aug. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Politicians who claim that Israel committed genocide in Gaza are lying to you. A review of genocide’s definition, plus hard evidence, disproves this Big Lie.

Adolf Hitler popularized the Big Lie to slander the Jewish people during the Nazi Third Reich. He said the Big Lie must be “colossal,” bypass logical reasoning, and be repeated despite all facts.

Of all the slanders leveled against Israel, “Gaza genocide” is the greatest Big Lie. It disregards the definition of genocide, defies the facts, and is repeated shamelessly by Israel’s enemies.

Politicians who make this unfounded accusation are guilty either of ignorance or hateful malice. They didn’t invent the genocide slander. They are echoing propaganda promoted by Soviet Communists, whose anti-Israel genocide campaign began in 1967 after Israel defeated three invading Arab armies.

The USSR continued the hoax—expanded to “Zionism is genocide”—until the Soviet state collapsed in 1991.

Big Lies, like Gaza genocide, taint all who embrace them. It behooves fair-minded politicians, especially those who value the votes of Jews, Israel supporters and all who stand for truth, to research the facts before defaming one of the world’s strongest democracies and America’s greatest allies.

Indeed, the factual evidence is overwhelming: Israel’s military conduct against Hamas was entirely legal and in no way violated the U.N. Genocide Convention.

Fact: Israel never purposely targeted civilians or used disproportionate force to achieve military objectives. Fact: Israel took unprecedented precautions to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid. Fact: Israel had no plan or intention to eliminate the Palestinian people.

But the most important fact is this: The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which has reviewed volumes of evidence concerning this accusation and is no friend of Israel, hasn’t charged the Jewish state with genocide—let alone convicted it—because there is no evidence establishing genocidal intent.

Nonetheless, adherents of this hoax cite five justifications: 1) high Palestinian death tolls, especially children; 2) destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure; 3) blockade of humanitarian aid, causing starvation; 4) mass displacement of Gazans; and 5) statements by Israeli political and military officials.

Before addressing such disturbing accusations, it’s necessary to establish what is and is not genocide.

What is genocide?

Per the Genocide Convention, genocide means violent or coercive acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. Above all, genocide depends not on the scope of violence, but on intention.

War is not genocide. Most genocide accusations against Israel apply a double standard. Death tolls, destruction of infrastructure, blocking humanitarian aid and mass displacement, whether true or not, are features of war that have characterized major conflicts throughout history. World War II, the Korean War, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the Iraq War killed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians, displaced populations and destroyed infrastructure. Politicians who cite these consequences as evidence of Gaza genocide are inventing a new definition applied only to Israel.

Politicians who cite NGO and U.N. reports quoting Israeli officials to prove genocidal intent are likewise unconvincing. They almost exclusively cite harsh statements by Israeli officials about Hamas. For example, then-Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was “fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly.” Such comments reflect wartime rhetoric about destroying the enemy, which virtually every combatant nation uses. However, no statements have been presented expressing an Israeli plan to eliminate the Palestinian population. Nor have similar bellicose comments ever been used as evidence against other warring nations to prove genocidal intent.

Rather than causing a genocide, Israel prevented one. Even as Hamas hid behind civilian human shields—operating in and around schools, hospitals, mosques and playgrounds—Israel took extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties. Military experts such as urban warfare scholar John Spencer and British Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp have argued that Israel achieved one of the lowest civilian-to-combatant death ratios in modern warfare.

The Israel Defense Forces also facilitated more than 2 million tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza throughout the war—an extraordinary effort, considering that countries at war are generally not required to provide sustenance to their enemies. Israel’s behavior fully crushes the accusation that it intended to commit genocide.

Neither the International Criminal Court nor the International Court of Justice has charged Israel with genocide. After extensive investigations, the ICC has not charged Israel with genocide. Indeed, its head prosecutor publicly admitted it would be improper to pursue the charge without the required evidence of specific intent. Nor has the International Court of Justice ruled on the genocide accusation pending since 2023.

Genocide requires proof of intent. The Holocaust intended to annihilate the Jewish people. The Nazis left extensive evidence of that intent, including minutes of the 1942 Wannsee Conference, during which they spelled out the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question”: extermination.

Similarly, the 1994 Rwanda Genocide was proven through the public statements and propaganda of Rwanda’s Hutu rulers, including mass-media calls for extermination and the infamous U.N. “genocide fax” warning of plans for anti-Tutsi extermination.

No comparable evidence of intent exists for the Gaza War. Israel neither expressed nor demonstrated an intent to exterminate the Palestinian population. Instead, Israel repeatedly stated that it was targeting Hamas, not Gaza’s civilians. IDF conduct likewise demonstrates that its military objective was to defeat terrorists, not civilians. No genocide.

Why we can’t vote for genocide liars. We can’t trust politicians who lie or those who falsely and maliciously accuse the Jewish state of war crimes.

The Big Genocide Lie is part of the Big Antisemitism Lie—blaming Jews for things we dislike. To defame Israel, this includes accusations of apartheid, starvation, bombing hospitals and genocide. To libel American Jews, it includes claims of Jewish control of banks, entertainment and the media. Like Hitler’s Big Lies, these slanders are massive and widely repeated without even flimsy factual support.

In short, the malevolent Big Genocide Lie will poison politicians and others who employ it. Jewish voters and financial supporters are already beginning to pull away from politicians such as Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, running for a Senate seat in Michigan, who defame them and Israel. Christians who support Israel—and all who oppose lying—may do the same.

In America, the accused are innocent until proven guilty. As midterm elections approach, politicians who disregard fairness and truth don’t deserve our votes.

Originally published on Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).

U.S. Politics U.S. Midterm Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Shmuel Silber
U.S. News
BREAKING: Orthodox Union announces Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Baltimore, as new executive vice president, Rabbi Josh Joseph to be umbrella group’s CEO
“I know that the only way that I can have some measure of success is with God’s blessing, providence, direction and wisdom,” the rabbi, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore, told JNS.
August 26, 2026 07:30 PM
Menachem Wecker
Akunis
U.S. News
Akunis ‘thinking about good things’ but worried about Jewish safety in NY synagogues on High Holidays
The Jewish, Italian, Irish and British “pioneers and people who built this city” want Bible-based American values, the Israeli consul general in New York told JNS. “They don’t want the Sharia laws.”
August 26, 2026 03:42 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum, Rebecca Szlechter
Aviva Siegel
Israel News
Ex-hostage Aviva Siegel: Hamas beat up all the girls into pieces
The abductee who was freed after 51 days in captivity shared some of the sexual abuses she had witnessed during her time in Gaza.
Aug. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Etzel Museum in Tel Aviv on Aug. 24, 2026, on the day the “Altalena” ship was found off Israel’s coast. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows to raise the ‘Altalena’ from the depths of the Mediterranean
The Irgun vessel will serve as a “tangible symbol” of the imperative to never descend into civil war, the Israeli premier said.
Aug. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:28
Israeli Border Police fire on rock-throwers at former UNRWA compound
02:09
Court acquits Israeli man in assault on Catholic nun, citing mental illness
01:54
Mladenov warns Israel, Hamas on Gaza process
01:48
Danon: Guterres let UN rapporteurs get ‘out of control’
01:32
IDF signs demolition order for terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
01:08
IDF dismantles more than 400 terror sites in Southern Lebanon
00:54
Minnesota college offers ‘Palestine’ course covering ‘ongoing genocide’ in Gaza
00:32
Alleged Kata’ib Hezbollah commander accused of plotting attacks on synagogues demands POW status
00:07
Costa Rica’s foreign minister awarded Jerusalem Prize amid burgeoning ties
14:20
Appeals court overturns lower court decision to dismiss anti-Israel professor’s lawsuit against University of Kentucky
13:30
California legislature passes bill ensuring students get excused absences for holidays
10:37
UK investigates former police chief for ‘gross misconduct’ in banning Israeli fans
10:06
Israeli soldiers arrest woman, allegedly planning terror attack, near Tel Aviv
08:56
Rothman urges Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir to allow Rosh Hashanah shofar, prayers on Temple Mount
08:33
Netanyahu pays condolence call to Yehuda Katz’s family
08:32
IRGC says deal reached with Oman to split Hormuz revenues
08:13
US watching developments at Ali al-Taher Ridge, envoy to Beirut says
07:53
IDF dismantles Hamas ambush position near Gaza hospital, school
07:33
Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas: Jewish state ‘imposed on us’
07:04
Israel rejects Guterres’s criticism over former UNRWA compound
06:44
US Ambassador Waltz calls Gaza famine claims a ‘blood libel’
06:26
Guterres demands Israel return UNRWA Jerusalem compound
06:08
IDF chief meets US Air Force chief of staff in Israel
05:38
Herzog: Shin Bet joins search for missing girl Haymanut Kasau
05:12
Netanyahu: Trump ‘tightened the siege’ on Iran and its allies
04:48
Israel seizes cash, vehicles from released terrorists receiving PA payments
04:27
IDF to serve Haredi soldiers fresh mehadrin meals
04:26
Netanyahu: Judea and Samaria ‘is our land, and will remain ours’
04:13
Israeli driver rescued after wrong turn into Area A
03:49
Italian FM meets Lebanese army chief in Rome
03:29
IDF: Rocket alert in southern Israel a false alarm
03:11
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-Israel ties set to deepen
02:53
IDF chief in Gaza: ‘We will not return to Oct. 6’
02:33
Egyptian FM: Camp David ‘still serving our national interest’
02:17
Bessent, Bahraini finance minister coordinate on Iran pressure campaign
01:53
‘Aggression comes with a price,’ Danon warns as US launches ‘Economic D-Day’ against Tehran
01:47
Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump
01:27
Bessent: Iranian leaders’ warnings show US pressure working
01:08
EasyJet nixes Israel flights for the next year
00:47
US attorney asks judge to detain Central Synagogue attacker pending trial
00:29
Darline Graham wins South Carolina Republican special Senate primary runoff
00:07
United to restart San Francisco-Tel Aviv flights
19:49
With about 20% of votes counted, Sen. Darline Graham, sister of Lindsey, has 7-point lead on Rep. Ralph Norman in S.C. special Senate runoff
19:11
Capitol Police arrest man with guillotine in illegally parked truck near Supreme Court
16:27
Brandeis offering course on ‘America and its Jews at 250’
15:46
Wasserman Schultz joins House foreign affairs panel, Moskowitz now ranking member of Middle East subpanel
14:18
14 Mizrahi, Sephardic Jewish orgs pen letter criticizing ‘New York’ magazine’s ‘Habibi City’ article
14:01
Philadelphia dem socialists to host workshop on history of ‘weaponizing’ Jew-hatred, run by frequent partner of teacher unions
13:31
StandWithUs to offer Jew-hatred training to Haverford as part of settlement
13:12
New York Comic Con to include panel on Jewish identity
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Mordechai Traiman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Is the Haredi draft crisis really about the draft?
Mordechai Traiman
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
What’s wrong with Israel’s right?
Yisrael Medad