CENTCOM lauds Yemeni partners for seizing Houthi weapons shipments

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. military command with purview over the Middle East congratulated partner forces in Yemen for continuing to seize illegal weapons bound for the country’s Houthi rebels.

The U.S. Central Command “congratulates the Yemeni National Resistance Forces, led by Gen. Tareq Saleh, for displaying their capabilities and commitment to stop the proliferation of weapons and illicit material bound to Iran-backed Houthis,” CENTCOM stated on Thursday.

In what appears to be his first public statement since assuming control of CENTCOM last week, Adm. Brad Cooper said that “for the second time in three weeks, we commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions and equipment bound for the Houthis.”

The Yemeni National Resistance is a private army commanded by the nephew of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and composed of Yemeni military veterans loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Cooper stated that “this seizure highlights Iran’s ongoing role as a deliberate, malicious actor in the region.”

“Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability and freedom of navigation,” he stated.

CENTCOM announced that Yemeni security forces worked with the public prosecutor and Port of Aden authorities on Aug. 6 to seize a shipment containing drones, jet propulsion systems, wireless devices and advanced control components bound for the Houthis.

Police, customs and counterterrorism units discovered the haul during a joint inspection after the cargo was rerouted from its initial destination of Houthi-controlled Al Hodeidah to Aden.

Yemeni authorities say the shipment was part of a larger smuggling network, using Al Hodeidah as a hub, to send advanced military equipment to terror organizations around the region.

“The seizure supports United Nations Security Council resolutions and reinforces Yemen’s commitment to regional stability and maritime security,” CENTCOM stated.