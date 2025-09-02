Col. John Spencer: Israel’s war in Gaza is unlike anything the world has seen

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Col. John Spencer is adamant that Israel’s victories over the past two years are unprecedented and that they are far from finished.

Israel innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum sits down with Col. John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point and one of the world’s leading experts on urban warfare. As media pundits, academics and critics question Israel’s Gaza strategy, he brings the hard truths: Israel is winning and doing so at historic speed, despite facing military, political and psychological obstacles unlike any other democracy in modern warfare.

Drawing on extensive field research, firsthand interviews with Israeli leadership and experience embedded with the Israel Defense Forces, Spencer methodically debunks the anti-factual narrative that Israel’s goals are unrealistic or unattainable. Together with Hassan-Nahoum, they confront the double standards applied to the Jewish state, the global disinformation war and the painful dilemmas around hostage negotiations.

Also covered:

Why the “containment strategy” failed before and would fail again

The growing radicalization inside Gaza and its impact on civilian evacuations

Psychological warfare and the Hamas hostage strategy

The transformation of the Middle East post-Oct. 7

Hopeful signs: Israel’s rising strength, tech dominance and shifting regional alliances

With clarity, depth and moral conviction, Spencer lays out why victory matters not only for Israel’s security, but for the global fight against jihadist terror and ideological extremism.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.