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Opinion   Column

There will be no unity government

Israel faces a single choice in the upcoming election: A weak and inexperienced left-wing government led by Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, or a strong right-wing government headed by the Likud under my leadership.

Aug. 7, 2019
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Hadas Frosch/Flash 90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Hadas Frosch/Flash 90.
Benjamin Netanyahu

My commitment is clear: To establish a strong right-wing government after the election, which will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented heights and to guarantee the security of Israeli citizens. This is my commitment to Likud voters. There will be no unity government.

The citizens of Israel face a single choice in the upcoming election: Who will be the next prime minister of the State of Israel. Will a weak and inexperienced left-wing government led by Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz be established; or rather a strong right-wing government headed by the Likud under my leadership.

To form a right-wing government, voters from the nationalist camp must wake up and shed their apathy.

Avigdor Lieberman declared in an interview to Army Radio on Sunday that he will recommend Benny Gantz as prime minister. This fact alone it makes it clear that voting Likud is imperative. The Likud needs to be the largest party so as to ensure we are tasked with forming the government, without giving Lieberman the opportunity to steer us toward a weak left-wing government under Lapid and Gantz.

We cannot repeat the mistake of the last election, when right-wing voters squandered seven mandates on parties that failed to pass the electoral threshold. We must not jeopardize the right-wing government; therefore we must vote Likud.

Anyone who doesn’t vote Likud is essentially voting for the fall of the right-wing government and rise of a left-wing government headed by Lapid and Gantz.

Whoever desires a strong right-wing government, and doesn’t want a government under Lapid and Gantz, must vote Likud—only Likud.

Only a large and powerful Likud will establish a right-wing government to safeguard the Land of Israel, strengthen the State of Israel and ensure we continue transforming Israel into a global power.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of Israel.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu Politics and Knesset
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