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Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu
JNS TV
Full remarks: Netanyahu at JNS event in Florida
“It’s called fight, fight, fight, and then we shall win, win, win, with God’s help,” the prime minister told JNS.
Jan. 1, 2026
Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu
Israel News
Full remarks: Netanyahu at the JNS Policy Summit
Apr. 28, 2025
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at his office in Jerusalem. Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
‘We are changing the face of the Middle East’
Dec. 10, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu
From left: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar attend a Knesset session, on July 6, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Column
Iran is racing toward a nuclear bomb, and the Lapid-Bennett government is silent
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have handcuffed Israel to a policy of “no surprises” with the Biden administration and have abandoned the fight for global public opinion.
Jul. 14, 2021
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the annual Channel 20 Jerusalem Conference in Jerusalem, on March 16, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
With two more mandates, we will propel the economy forward
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on the public to trust his leadership as he navigates Israel through the current crisis.
Mar. 21, 2021
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem on Jan. 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Column
‘Never again’ is more than a slogan
As prime minister of a proud, strong Jewish state, I swear that we will never forget the tragic past, and will never again be helpless against those who seek to kill us.
Jan. 27, 2021
Benjamin Netanyahu
Sheldon Adelson attends the final remarks of U.S. president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem before Trump's departure, on May 23, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Farewell to a great Jewish patriot
I’ve met many wonderful people in my life, but this giant, a personality like Sheldon, comes along once in a generation.
Jan. 13, 2021
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at his office in Jerusalem, on Aug. 13, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Ushering in a new era of peace
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Aug. 17, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu
Soldiers at the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv as Israel marks Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism, April 28, 2020. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Column
This year, we commemorate our loved ones in different ways
We remember the heroic acts of our sons and daughters as we face a new kind of enemy, but we will defeat it with the determination, national solidarity and cohesion that are the legacy of the fallen.
Apr. 28, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at a Likud Party election rally in Ramat-Gan, Feb 29, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Column
Netanyahu: Let’s carry this momentum through
Ahead of Israel’s March 2 elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on the public to vote for Likud to ensure that Israel’s security, political, diplomatic and economic objectives are met.
Mar. 1, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a Likud Party event in Lod, Israel, on Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Column
Elections will determine whether Israel seizes or squanders a historic opportunity
Israeli law will be applied in our communities in Judea and Samaria once the mapping process is completed • A Palestinian state that supports terror will not be established; instead, it will be a demilitarized democratic entity • The Mideast peace plan will enhance our security and our future.
Feb. 14, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu
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